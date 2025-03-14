Do You Know the Price of Jr NTR's New Watch? You Could Buy 5 Houses in Hyderabad!

It's common for celebrities to buy expensive things. Star heroes spend lakhs and crores even on small items. NTR is no exception. NTR has many items worth crores. Now, Tarak's latest watch cost is going viral. How much is it, anyway? 

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 14, 2025, 12:31 PM IST

There is no need to specifically mention the luxury life of star celebrities. Whatever they do...? Whatever they buy is special. The cost is even higher than that. They don't hesitate to spend crores to get what they like. Those star heroes' fans watch these and search for their rates and make them viral. They are happy that their favorite actor bought those and these by spending so many crores. 

article_image2

Junior NTR is at the forefront of these things among Tollywood stars. He spends heavily on every little thing. He doesn't hesitate to spend crores for various items like luxury cars, clothes, shoes, watches, phones. NTR's mark is separate in buying expensive items.

NTR spends lakhs and crores even on small items. It seems that there have been instances where he spent thousands for slippers to wear at home. As for cars, the garage is full of his favorite cars ranging from two crores to 10 crores. 


article_image3

Watches are also one of Tarak's favorites. He spends crores for watches. In the past, we have seen NTR wearing a two crore watch in his collection. And now Tarak has shocked everyone by wearing a watch that is more than that. How much does that watch cost, literally 7 crore 47 lakhs. Yes, the cost is staggering. Middle class people can build 5 houses in Hyderabad with the cost of this watch. 

article_image4

Currently Tarak is busy with the shooting of War 2 movie in Hindi. Recently he looked very stylish at Mumbai airport. Fans are swooning over NTR's new look. As part of that look, the watch on Young Tiger's hand attracted everyone's attention.

If that watch is so good.. will they stay without taking out its details. Immediately Tarak's fans took out the entire horoscope of that watch. The price of the watch worn by Junior NTR is 7.47 crore rupees. In a way, NTR wore a watch more expensive than a Rolls Royce car. 

article_image5

This watch worn by NTR belongs to the Richard Mille 40-01 Turbine McLaren Speeddial brand. After importing this watch from abroad and paying all the taxes, its cost exceeds 8 crores. Not only that, this watch is very rare to find. 

Only 106 of this model watch were made worldwide. And one of them is in Junior NTR's hand. NTR, who is currently busy with War 2 shooting, is reportedly going to start Prashant Neel's film soon. Not only that, Devara 2 is also being planned. It remains to be seen how he will balance the shooting of these two films. 

