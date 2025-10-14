Jr NTR steps in for brother-in-law with two amazing gifts to set his career
Recently, Young Tiger NTR's brother-in-law, Tollywood young hero Narne Nithin, had a grand wedding. It's said that Tarak gave his wife's younger brother two amazing gifts. Do you know what NTR did to set his brother-in-law's career?
Image Credit : Asianet News
NTR's presence at his brother-in-law's wedding
NTR's wife's brother, Narne Nithin, had a grand wedding. As the elder son-in-law, NTR personally oversaw all arrangements, mingling with guests like a common man.
Image Credit : our own
NTR's amazing gifts for his brother-in-law
NTR reportedly gave two amazing gifts: a luxury car and a movie with a star director. This move is seen as a major boost to set Nithin's career in Tollywood.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Narne Nithin's films
Narne Nithin, who entered Tollywood with NTR's support, has acted in four films, including the successful 'MAD'. He is working hard to establish himself as a hero.
Image Credit : youtube/sreyas media
Junior NTR's plans
After 'Devara' and 'War 2', NTR is busy with a Prashanth Neel film. He will then start 'Devara 2'. Tarak's fan base in North India has grown despite 'War 2's' results.
