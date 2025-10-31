- Home
Costume designer Joy Crizildaa has announced on her Instagram page that she and Madhampatty Rangaraj have had a baby.
Image Credit : instagram
Madhampatty Rangaraj and Joy Crizildaa Baby Born
Joy Crizildaa, a costume designer, also worked for Madhampatty Rangaraj. They fell in love, married in 2023, and lived together. She had four pregnancies, three ending in abortion.
Image Credit : instagram
Pregnant Joy Crizildaa
After Joy got pregnant the fourth time, Rangaraj left her. She then revealed her six-month pregnancy on Instagram. Joy filed a complaint, but no action has been taken yet.
Image Credit : @joy_stylist
Inquiry at the Women's Commission
Joy complained to the Women's Commission. Rangaraj appeared for the inquiry with his first wife, Sruthi. Joy then filed for ₹6.50 lakh monthly support in family court.
Image Credit : instagram/joycrizildaa
Baby is born
Joy Crizildaa has given birth to a baby boy, announcing it on Instagram. This dashed Rangaraj's hopes for a daughter, whom he had already planned to name Raha Rangaraj.
