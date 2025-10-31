- Home
Aishwarya Rai, who has been part of the film industry for 28 years, has worked with her ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Interestingly, she shared the screen with both in one film.
Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan's Films
Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan appeared together as an on-screen couple in two films. Their first collaboration, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), was a blockbuster. They later reunited in Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, where Aishwarya had a cameo. The latter performed moderately at the box office.
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's Films
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have shared the screen in eight films. Their first collaboration, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), was a flop. They later appeared in Kuch Naa Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Guru, Sarkar Raj, and Raavan. Except for the blockbuster Dhoom 2 and the average Guru, all others failed at the box office.
Aishwarya-Salman Khan-Abhishek Bachchan's only film
The only film featuring Aishwarya Rai alongside both Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan is Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000). Aishwarya played the lead opposite Abhishek, while Salman made a cameo appearance. Interestingly, she did this film during the period she was dating Salman Khan.
What was Salman Khan's role in 'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke'
In Raj Kanwar’s Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan played the lead roles. Salman Khan made a brief special appearance as a truck driver, appearing on screen for just 42 seconds.
'Dhai Akshar Prem Ke' was a remake of a Hollywood film
Dhai Akshar Prem Ke was a remake of the 1995 Hollywood film A Walk in the Clouds, which itself was inspired by a 1942 Italian film. Although the movie failed at the box office, its melodious songs became quite popular with audiences.