Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to Arshad Warsi; Cast Educational Qualifications
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's film Jolly LLB 3 is currently creating a lot of buzz. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is releasing on September 19th. Here's a look at the educational qualifications of the movie's 8 stars
Akshay Kumar
Jolly LLB 3's lead actor Akshay Kumar did his schooling from Don Bosco High School in Mumbai. He then enrolled in Guru Nanak Khalsa College for graduation. However, he dropped out to pursue a career in martial arts and acting.
Arshad Warsi
Arshad Warsi studied only till 10th grade. After the death of his parents in childhood, he had to drop out to support his family. He attended Barnes School, Deolali, Nashik.
Saurabh Shukla
Saurabh Shukla graduated from Khalsa College, Delhi. He started writing and directing plays during his college days. Later, he entered the acting field.
Huma Qureshi
Huma Qureshi holds an honors degree in History from Gargi College, Delhi University. After college, she joined theatre, then moved to Mumbai for modeling, and later pursued a career in acting.
Amrita Rao
Amrita Rao studied at Canossa Girls' School, Mumbai, and earned a degree in Psychology from Sophia College. She then pursued modeling and later a Bollywood career.
Annu Kapoor
Annu Kapoor dropped out of formal education to join the National School of Drama in Delhi, where he studied acting. He also worked in a theatre company before showcasing his talent in films.
Boman Irani
Boman Irani studied at St. Mary's, Mumbai. He then completed a 2-year waiter's course from Mithibai College, Mumbai, and a Polytechnic diploma. He holds the most degrees among the Jolly LLB 3 cast and later pursued a film career.
Ram Kapoor
Ram Kapoor studied at Sherwood College, Nainital, and then earned a degree from the Stanislavski Acting Academy in Los Angeles. He planned to study filmmaking at UCLA but entered the acting world instead.