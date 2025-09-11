- Home
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Amrita Rao to Arshad Warsi – Who Took the Highest Fees?
Jolly LLB 3 is set to release worldwide on September 19, 2025. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Annu Kapoor. Find out their salaries for the movie.
Akshay Kumar plays Advocate Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 3 and reportedly earned a whopping ₹70 crore for the role.
Arshad Warsi plays Advocate Jagdish Tyagi in Jolly LLB 3 and reportedly earned ₹4 crore for his role.
Saurabh Shukla, portraying Justice Sunderlal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 3, reportedly earned ₹70 lakh for his role.
Annu Kapoor, portraying Advocate Pramod Mathur, took home 50 lakh rupees.
Huma Qureshi, playing Pushpa Pandey Mishra in Jolly LLB 3, reportedly earned ₹2 crore for her role.
Amrita Rao, the lead actress in Jolly LLB 3, reportedly earned around ₹1 crore for her role.