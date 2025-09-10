- Home
Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar to Amrita Rao – Meet the Star-Studded Cast and Their Roles
The Jolly LLB 3 trailer, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare, released Wednesday. Filled with comedy, emotion, and action, it’s winning hearts. Here’s a look at the star-studded cast.
Akshay Kumar steals the spotlight in the Jolly LLB 3 trailer with his impeccable comic timing as Advocate Jagdishwar Jolly Mishra from Kanpur, delivering laughter and drama in equal measure.
Arshad Warsi shines as Advocate Jagdish Jolly Tyagi from Meerut in Jolly LLB 3, bringing a perfect blend of wit and humor with his hilarious dialogues and memorable comedic scenes that keep the audience laughing throughout the trailer.
Saurabh Shukla plays Judge Sunder Lal Tripathi in Jolly LLB 3, bringing a mix of confusion and humor to the courtroom scenes with his often bewildered and entertaining expressions.
Huma Qureshi portrays Pushpa Pandey Mishra, the supportive and strong-willed wife of Jolly Mishra (Akshay Kumar), adding emotional depth and warmth to the story in Jolly LLB 3.
Gajraj Rao plays Minister Lal Prasad Rathore, a key antagonist whose actions add tension and drama to the courtroom battles in Jolly LLB 3.
Seema Biswas portrays a victim whose case is passionately fought by Arshad Warsi’s character, adding emotional depth and intensity to the courtroom drama in Jolly LLB 3.
Amrita Rao makes a comeback after 6 years, playing Sandhya Sandhu Tyagi, the wife of Arshad Warsi’s character in Jolly LLB 3.
Ram Kapoor makes a brief but impactful appearance in Jolly LLB 3, likely portraying a lawyer adding to the courtroom drama.