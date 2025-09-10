The trailer for Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 promises thrills and laughs. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the courtroom comedy hits theatres on September 19 as the franchise's third film.

The trailer for the highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3 was released on Wednesday, and it promises a thrilling mix of comedy and courtroom drama. The trailer showcases an intense face-off between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, both reprising their roles as competing lawyers named Jolly. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is set to hit theatres on September 19.

What's special in the Jolly LLB 3 trailer?

The Jolly LLB 3 trailer begins with a riot scene, showing police lathi-charging people. A voiceover narrates the desire to pass down inherited land. The scene shifts to police brutality against villagers. Then enters lawyer Jolly, played by Akshay Kumar, arriving at court on a scooter. He's approached by farmers with their case. Enter the other Jolly, Arshad Warsi, also dealing with his client. The two Jollys clash in court, arguing over their shared name and even resorting to a scuffle. They then take on an NGO's case. The trailer promises comedy, action, and emotions.

Jolly LLB 3 is a black comedy film

Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Ajit Andhare, Jolly LLB 3 is a black comedy film. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, Boman Irani, Annu Kapoor, Seema Biswas, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao, Sharat Saxena, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Sharad Kelkar in lead roles. This is the third film in the Jolly LLB series. The first film came out in 2013, starring Arshad Warsi. The second film was released in 2017, with Akshay Kumar in the lead. Now, the third film features both stars. The movie's budget is reportedly between 65 and 70 crores.