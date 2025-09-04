Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 is creating quite a buzz. Petitions were filed to halt its release. The Allahabad High Court has given its verdict. Will the film release on the scheduled date?

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's highly anticipated film Jolly LLB 3 is eagerly awaited. It's touted as the biggest film in the courtroom comedy franchise. However, petitions were filed in several states to stop its release, accusing it of defaming the legal profession. The Allahabad High Court has delivered its verdict, stating that there's no evidence of objectionable content and refusing to halt the release.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Stays: Court Rejects Plea

Reports suggest the Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition seeking to halt Jolly LLB 3's release. The petition claimed the film defames the legal profession. The court found nothing objectionable in the film's teaser and songs. Following this decision, the film is expected to release on schedule. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film hits theaters on September 19th. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the trailer.

Objections to Jolly LLB 3 Song

Petitioners seeking to halt Jolly LLB 3's release asked the court to remove the song 'Bhai Vakil Hai,' revoke the CBFC certification, and demand an apology from the makers for allegedly misrepresenting lawyers and the judiciary. They argued the film's promos demeaned lawyers and discouraged students from joining the profession. However, the Allahabad High Court found nothing objectionable in the song or trailer and dismissed the petition. The court stated, “We found nothing objectionable that requires court intervention. We've also read the song's lyrics and found nothing misrepresenting the legal profession.”

About Jolly LLB 3

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 is ready for release. It also stars Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor, Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, Seema Biswas, and Sanjay Mishra. Both previous films in the franchise performed well at the box office. The film's teaser and two songs have been released.