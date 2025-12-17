- Home
John Abraham is celebrating his 53rd birthday on December 17, 2025. The Diplomat actor did his MBA after getting a degree in Economics. The stylish actor has now become a producer.
John Abraham is an actor, producer, and also a businessman. He owns luxury properties like 'Villa in the Sky' and a bungalow in Khar. He earns rental income from his apartments.
According to a TOI report, John also has properties in Los Angeles and London. His production house, JA Entertainment, supports content-driven films. He is a co-owner of NorthEast United FC and Goa Aces.
The actor's main home is a sea-facing duplex penthouse in Bandra West. Named 'Villa in the Sky,' the ₹60 crore home spans the 7th and 8th floors, which the actor calls 'basic'.
He also bought a lavish bungalow on the busy Linking Road in Mumbai's posh Khar area for ₹70.83 crore. He has invested in several properties in Mumbai's prime real estate market.
According to a Financial Express report, his net worth is ₹251 crore. He has large real estate holdings and business ventures. John is a bike enthusiast with a collection of luxury cars and superbikes.
