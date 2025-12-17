- Home
Reel vs Real: Kichcha Sudeep’s Smoking Scene in Mark Raises Questions; Did he QUIT smoking?
Kichcha Sudeep Mark Cinema: The countdown has begun for the release of Kichcha Sudeep's movie 'Mark'. In the film, Sudeep lights a cigarette with a hot machete, but has he really quit smoking in real life?
The 'Mark' festival is starting
Fans await Kichcha Sudeep's film 'Mark,' releasing Dec 25. The teaser's dialogue 'Gotta cut down on smoking' is a hit. Sudeep reveals when and why he quit in real life.
When did Sudeep start smoking?
In 'Mark,' Sudeep lights a cigarette with a hot machete. In real life, Kichcha Sudeep started this habit late, picking up smoking around 2007-2008.
When did Sudeep quit cigarettes?
Sudeep, who started smoking in 2008, completely quit the habit in 2013. During the 'Mark' movie promotions, he revealed the reason why he decided to stop.
This is the reason Sudeep quit smoking
Sudeep felt cigarettes were controlling him. He realized he was addicted, not enjoying it, after running out of his brand on set. This led him to quit, stating all addiction is a crime.
No heroine in the movie 'Mark'
Both 'Max' and 'Mark' movies do not feature a heroine. Sudeep felt one wasn't needed, believing a heroine's role should be significant, not just a brief appearance.
Promise to do two movies a year
Last year on Dec 25, 'Max' was released, with Sudeep as a cop. Exactly one year later, 'Mark' is here, completed in 150 days. Sudeep aims to release two films next year.
