Actor and producer John Abraham’s sea-facing penthouse, Villa In The Sky, is among the expensive houses in the Bollywood industry, worth around Rs 60 crore.
John Abraham goes beyond Bollywood. The actor lives in an impressive Bandra house called ‘Villa In The Sky’, designed by his brother Alan Abraham, father Abraham John, Anahita Shivdasani, and Anca Florescu of Abraham John Architects.
The 2011 4,000-square-foot house has one bedroom, one bathroom, a huge dining-living-kitchen area, a balcony, a terrace and a media room.
The property has stunning views of the Arabian Sea and Mount Mary peak in Bandra. After the Bollywood celebrity asked Alan Abraham to build his dream home, which would combine his personality, interests, and passions into one large and flowing area, the duplex home was formed.
Alan Abraham said the project involved remodelling the entire space and combining two apartments and the terrace on the top floors of a plain building into a modern, sophisticated home that maximised space while maintaining functionality.
He added that John Abraham requested a room better suited to living in a tropical coastal environment and reflecting Mumbai's global spirit.
There are many intriguing details about John Abraham's Villa In The Sky. This 4,000-square-foot penthouse sits on the seventh and eighth floors of a Bandra West residential development. A few are:
To combine the flats, all internal walls were eliminated, and a new stairway was erected, cantilevered off the interior columns to join the two levels. The house's primary draw is its Arabian Sea vistas, which the new design maximises.
- In the large master bedroom, floor-to-ceiling windows were installed.
- Its clean style and coastal views extend to every room.
- The open plan idea integrated outdoor and interior rooms to maximise the site's climate and position.
- The top level has a modern glass-walled media room with sea views, a wooden deck, garden patio, and skylight.
- Modern-looking stainless steel makes up the kitchen island.
- Dining, living, and kitchen are the house's main gathering places.
- Teak is utilised extensively and green building methods and local timbers are used to make a hand-hewn dining table with seats.
- Villa In The Sky won the 2016 Indian Institute of Architectural Design Best Home Award.
- The design incorporates energy efficiency, technology that reduces consumption, recycled materials, including recovered wood for garden pergolas and screens, steel counters, organic textiles, and recycled tiles.
- There have been attempts to fuse wind, sun, and water.
Interesting facts about Villa in the Sky
Tall indoor plants create a natural setting. The kitchen features wet and dry areas. The outdoor dry kitchen has a brushed stainless-steel island and darker storage shelves. Cooking happens in the glass-enclosed wet kitchen. This split kitchen's outdoor platform may serve visitors while the closed half keeps cooking pollutants away from the main zone. Pipelines were shifted to make these cooking zones easier to reach.
The bespoke dining table, chairs, and tables were made from an ancient teak tree. Automatic shades cover the whole double-height room. Japan Architecture, a book at his father's office, inspired John Abraham's ideal home. Abraham's luxurious Mumbai home reflects his passion for transparency.
On the eighth story, the master bedroom suite features deeper tones, creating an intimate connection to the outside world. An elegant walk-in closet, sea-facing balcony, spa bathroom and double-glazed sliding door provide enhanced ventilation and natural light.
The property features three bedrooms converted into one. All bedroom zones have dark timber floors for uniformity. A half-height glass boundary wall, enormous plants lit neatly, and comfortable chairs are included. The patio is protected from tropical heat and monsoon rains by the skylight and pergola.
