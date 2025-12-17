Global comedy superstar Russell Peters will bring his 'Relax World Tour' to India for his biggest tour yet in March 2026. He will perform in seven cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, presenting all-new material and crowd work.

Russell Peters Announces Biggest India Tour to Date

Global comedy superstar Russell Peters is set to bring his critically acclaimed 'Relax World Tour' to India, promising electrifying shows in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Kolkata. Peters' India arrival is fresh off his sold-out performances in more than 100 cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Stockholm, Dubai, Riyadh, Singapore, and Toronto.

Earlier, the Emmy, Gemini, and Peabody Award-winning comedian had toured India five times, beginning with his Somebody! Tour in 2007, followed by the Notorious World Tour in 2013, the Almost Famous World Tour in 2015, the Deported World Tour in 2019, and most recently the Act Your Age World Tour in 2024. His 2026 'Relax World Tour' marks Peter's biggest, most expansive tour of India to date, giving fans across the country the chance to experience his all-new material as well as his signature, razor-sharp crowd work.

'I Love Coming to India': Russell Peters

Presented and promoted by BEW Live in association with EVA Live, the Russell Peters Relax World Tour powered by Mastercard is poised to become one of the biggest comedy events of 2026. The multi-city India leg of the Relax World Tour will kick off in March 2026 and travel to Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Mumbai, and Kolkata over a span of one month. Speaking on the same, Peters shared, "I love coming to India. It's home. It's my roots and one of my favourite places to visit. Performing here is always an incredible experience - the energy, the food, hospitality and the audiences, who are smart, lively and have supported me from day one. I can't wait to come back!" as per a press release.

Partners on the 'Cultural Celebration'

Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Managing Director, EVA Live, added, "As someone who has seen the evolution of live entertainment and comedy in India, it is truly special to present an artist of Russell Peters' calibre. His comedy cuts across ages, cultures and generations. His ability to innovate while staying true to the humour people admire makes this massive comedy tour a must-attend experience. Only a few iconic comedians of our time have sustained such incredible relevance and popularity over thirty years. Hosting Russell Peters' Relax World Tour in India reflects EVA Live's commitment to delivering world-class and multi-genre live entertainment experiences."

Lavani Agarwal, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, South Asia at Mastercard, explained how Russell Peters' arrival in India will add a bold new dimension to this live entertainment journey, designed to ignite nostalgia, spark excitement, and deliver laughter that transcends generations. "This is more than a concert series; it's a cultural celebration. And as always, Mastercard cardholders will enjoy exclusive access to unforgettable experiences that make every moment priceless," he said, the press release added.

Russell Peters Relax World Tour: India Dates and Cities

Given are the tour dates and cities:March 15, 2026 - New DelhiMarch 18, 2026 - PuneMarch 20, 2026 - BengaluruMarch 22, 2026 - MumbaiMarch 25, 2026 - HyderabadMarch 27, 2026 - ChennaiMarch 29, 2026 - Kolkata

Ticket and Pre-Sale Information

Tickets for the shows will be available on District by Zomato, with general sales set to open on December 22, 2025. A special pre-sale for HDFC Mastercard cardholders will begin on December 15, 2025, followed by a pre-sale for all other Mastercard users starting December 17, 2025, for five consecutive days. (ANI)