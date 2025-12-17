John Abraham Fitness Secrets: Actor Follows THIS Routine for 35 Years
John Abraham turns 53: One of the most handsome heroes, John Abraham, has turned 53. He was born on December 17, 1972, in Mumbai. Starting his career in modelling, John entered the world of acting, though he didn't find much success initially.
John Abraham turns 53
Born in Mumbai, 53-year-old John Abraham is an actor, writer, and film producer. He got an offer to work in a film during his modeling days. He entered Bollywood with the 2003 film Jism.
John Abraham Fitness
John Abraham pays special attention to his fitness. Even in his 50s, he works out hard in the gym to keep his body fit and strong. It's said he has been working out for 35 years without a break.
Fitness is a part of John Abraham's life
John Abraham says he considers fitness a part of his life. It's not like he builds his body only when needed for a film or a photoshoot. He never misses a workout, no matter what.
John Abraham Workout Plan
Talking about John Abraham's workout plan, he does various exercises including heavy weightlifting. He also does strength training, functional training, mobility, cardio, and conditioning exercises.
What is John Abraham's diet plan
John Abraham follows a very strict diet plan. He always includes protein in his diet, eating milk, yogurt, sprouts, soy, and lentils. He also includes green vegetables and fruits for fiber.
John Abraham gave up his favorite sweet
John once said on The Kapil Sharma Show that for his fitness, he hasn't eaten his favorite sweet, Kaju Katli, in 25-26 years. He mentioned he works out for 2 hours morning and evening.
John Abraham's career
John debuted in 2003 but gained fame with 2004's Dhoom. He's starred in films like Pathaan and Force. His upcoming projects include Tariq and a film with director Rohit Shetty.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.