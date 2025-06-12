- Home
Get a glimpse into the real lives of the Panchayat cast. From engineering to acting, discover their unique journeys.
| Published : Jun 12 2025, 03:11 PM
1 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Jitendra Kumar
Jitendra Kumar, playing Abhishek Tripathi, is an IIT Kharagpur Civil Engineering graduate.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta, who plays Manju Devi, holds an MA in Sanskrit from Delhi University.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Raghubir Yadav
Raghubir Yadav studied at the National School of Drama (NSD) before pursuing acting.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Sanvika
Sanvika, who plays Rinki, Manju Devi's daughter, has an engineering background.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
Chandan Roy
Chandan Roy has a Mass Communication degree and a diploma in Radio & Television.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Sunita Rajwar
Sunita Rajwar, another actress in Panchayat, is a National School of Drama graduate.
