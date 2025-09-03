Jimmy Shergill: 7 must-watch films of the actor on OTT
Jimmy Shergill Movies on OTT: Born on December 3, 1970. Here's a list of his 7 movies
Yahaan
Released in 2005, 'Yahaan' features Jimmy as Captain Aman alongside Manisha Lamba. Catch it on Prime Video.
Charas
The 2004 crime-thriller 'Charas' stars Jimmy Shergill with Irrfan, Uday Chopra, Namrata Shirodkar, and Hrishita Bhatt. Stream it on Prime Video.
Maachis
In the 1996 film 'Maachis,' Jimmy Shergill stars alongside Chandrachur Singh, Om Puri, and Tabu. Watch his portrayal of Jaimal on Prime Video.
Haasil
The 2003 film 'Haasil' features Jimmy Shergill and Hrishita Bhatt. Stream it on Prime Video.
Collar Bomb
In the 2021 film 'Collar Bomb,' Jimmy Shergill plays a key role in a story about a school-related collar bomb threat. Watch it on Jio Hotstar.
Your Honor
In the 2020 web series 'Your Honor,' Jimmy Shergill plays a lawyer. Stream it on SonyLIV.
Sikander Ka Mukaddar
Released in 2024, the crime thriller 'Sikander Ka Mukaddar' stars Jimmy Shergill, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Avinash Tiwari. Watch it on Netflix.