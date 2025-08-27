Bollywood celebrities are welcoming Lord Ganesha with joy and devotion as Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 begins, filling their homes with rituals, celebrations, and festive spirit across Mumbai

As the country prepares to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, the festive spirit has already taken over Bollywood. The ten-day festival, deeply cherished by many in the film industry, is being welcomed with devotion, rituals, and joy.

Actor Sonu Sood was among the first to bring home Lord Ganesha’s idol this year. After completing the traditional puja rituals at his Mumbai residence, he greeted the media and conveyed his warm wishes. He expressed his excitement for the festival and hoped that Lord Ganesha would bless everyone with happiness.

Comedian Bharti Singh, along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa and their son Laksh, also welcomed Ganpati Bappa home. After the rituals, the family celebrated the moment with an energetic roadside dance in Mumbai, reflecting the festive mood. Bharti mentioned that festivals such as Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Chaturthi bring immense joy to their household, especially because of her son. She added that Laksh enjoys every festival with great enthusiasm and she wished that such occasions would come around more often.

Actress Ankita Lokhande too brought Lord Ganesha’s idol home, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya” during the celebration. Speaking about the occasion, she said that Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the festivals she looks forward to the most every year. She shared that she loves the festive spirit and prayed for everyone’s good health and happiness.

The Ambani family too brought home their Bappa last night with a lot of enthusiasm and fervour.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on the fourth day of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, begins on August 27 this year. Also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, the festival honors Lord Ganesha as the remover of obstacles, the god of new beginnings, wisdom, and intelligence.

While the festival is observed across India, Maharashtra—especially Mumbai—celebrates it with unmatched grandeur. Lakhs of devotees throng pandals to seek blessings, while households welcome idols, observe fasts, prepare festive delicacies, and immerse themselves in the joy of the occasion.