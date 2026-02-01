Despite losing the WPL 2026 final to RCB, Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues expressed immense pride in her team's character and effort, calling their total of 204 a great score. RCB chased the target to clinch their second WPL title.

After losing the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Jemimah Rodrigues said she was immensely proud of her team's effort despite falling short of the title. Jemimah also praised the character shown by the players, support staff and fans throughout the campaign.

'Character Our Girls Showed'

"I could not be more proud of this team. It was not easy for us, but the character our girls showed is something I can be proud of," the DC skipper said during the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. She also acknowledged the contribution of the backroom staff and supporters. "The support staff has worked tirelessly for us. Every single person, even the fans all over the world, thank you so much for the support."

'204 in a Final is a Great Score'

Reflecting on the final, the captain felt Delhi Capitals posted a competitive total. "I think 204 in a final is a great score. Hats off to the way we played," she said. "If ever we wanted our team to click, it was today, and we did that. Everyone fought hard and gave their all, and sometimes that is all that's important."

Despite the heartbreak of losing their fourth consecutive WPL final, Jemimah highlighted the positives during the 2026 season, particularly the emergence of young players. "The assessment has been great. It's easier if you start a tournament well, but to pick yourself up shows character," she said, pointing to performances from youngsters like Niki, Rana, Nandani and Minnu. "They showed the depth that is there in Indian cricket."

RCB Clinch Second WPL Title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history as they clinched their second WPL title after defeating the Jemimah Rodrigues-led Delhi Capitals in the high-voltage final. RCB won their first title in the 2024 season.

RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana played a match-winning knock of 87 runs and added 165 runs for the second wicket with Georgia Voll (79 runs off 54 balls), which helped the RCB chase down a daunting target of 204 runs. Mandhana's 87 is also the highest individual score in the WPL final at the BCA Stadium. (ANI)