Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal shared a video from fellow Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav's haldi ceremony in Mussoorie. The wedding with his fiancee Vanshika is set for March 14. Chahal expressed his excitement for his 'brother's marriage'.

Wedding festivities of Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav and his fiance Vanshika have been going on in full swing in Mussoorie.

Chahal Shares Glimpses from Haldi Ceremony

On Friday evening, leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal shared an adorable video from Kuldeep and Vanshika's haldi ceremony. In the clip, he can be seen applying haldi to the couple and posing with them for pictures. See video here View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) "Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi haiiiiii," he captioned the post.

Speaking to ANI, Chahal shared his enthusiasm for the festivities and his close bond with Kuldeep. "I am very excited for my brother's marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy," he said with a smile.

A Private Affair

The wedding is scheduled to take place at the Welcomhotel The Savoy on March 14. According to reports, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members.T The wedding ceremony is also expected to be a strictly private affair. (ANI)