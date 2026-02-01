Delhi Capitals entered the WPL eliminators by defeating UP Warriorz. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues hailed her bowlers' performance, while Marizanne Kapp was named Player of the Match for her three-wicket haul in the crucial victory.

'Lucky to pick up wickets': Marizanne Kapp

After the Delhi Capitals qualified for the Women's Premier League (WPL) eliminators by defeating UP Warriroz, captain Jemimah Rodrigues hailed her bowlers for doing a great job in restricting the opponent to a modest total. "We were always assured we were a good team. It was about keeping things simple and executing. Everyone was really calm and professional. Our bowlers have been doing a great job. They have been brave enough to stick to their strengths. We still speak about how we can be positive," Jemimah said during the post-match presentation, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

After winning the Player of the Match award for her three-wicket haul, Marizanne Kapp said she was lucky to pick the wickets. "It's hard to be happy if one of your skills is down, but I'm happy with the win. I was lucky to pick up wickets. Happy to strike. There's always pressure on you to perform and lead the bowling attack. First few games I didn't get the wickets I would have liked," Kapp said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Hasn't been the season we wanted': Meg Lanning

Having been eliminated from the tournament, UP Warriorz captain Meg Lanning praised her side's fighting spirit till the end. However, she expressed her disappointment after losing the contest. "I thought we fought it till the end nicely. We created some chances as well. Unfortunately, we didn't get going [with the bat]. We just haven't been consistent enough... just doing it for longer. It hasn't been the season we wanted, obviously. Disappointing to finish with a loss tonight. I'm still thoroughly enjoying my cricket. Trying to get the best out of people," Lanning said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Match Recap

Asked to bat first, UP Warriorz were restricted to a modest 122/8 in 20 overs. It was a disappointing day for them with the bat, as none of their batters crossed even the 30-run mark. Deepti Sharma (24 off 19 balls, including four boundaries and one six), Simran Shaikh (22 off 14 deliveries, with three fours) and Shikha Pandey (23* off 13 balls, with three fours) chipped in crucial runs for the UP Warriorz.

For the Delhi Capitals, Marizanne Kapp scalped a three-wicket haul (3/30). Chinelle Henry (2/25) and Shree Charani (2/22) bagged two wickets apiece. Minnu Mani (1/13) took one wicket.

Chasing just 123 runs, Laura Wolvaardt (47 off 36 balls, with seven fours) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (26 off 16 balls, with three fours) helped the Delhi Capitals chase down the target in 18.4 overs.

WPL 2026 Playoffs Picture

With this victory, the Delhi Capitals are into the eliminators of the ongoing tournament. The Jemimah Rodrigues-led side eliminated two-time champions Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth and UP Warriorz, who finished last in the standings. Delhi ended their league stage campaign in third place with six points in eight matches (four wins and as many losses).

Apart from Delhi, Gujarat Giants, who finished second and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who topped the charts, have qualified for the playoffs of the ongoing WPL 2026 season.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)