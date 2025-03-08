'Jawan' director Atlee plans to cast Allu Arjun as a villain in his next Telugu film; Read on

Read Full Article

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Allu Arjun-Atlee movie. There's still no clarity on whether it will be Trivikram's movie first or Atlee's. However, a star hero's name is being heard as Allu Arjun's villain in Atlee's movie

Sivakarthikeyan Will Join in Atlee - Allu Arjun Movie : Everyone knows the level at which Allu Arjun is as a Pan India hero after Pushpa. With the Pushpa 2 buzz over, everyone is eagerly waiting to see who Bunny will do a movie with next. It seems Allu Arjun might do a movie with either Atlee or Trivikram. However, who will be first is a suspense. All the movies Atlee has made so far have been super hits. He made a blockbuster with Shah Rukh's 'Jawan'. This movie collected a thousand crores. With that, Atlee earned the status of a Pan India director.

Atlee hasn't said anything about his next movie after 'Jawan'. They said it was a movie with Salman Khan, but that didn't happen. Now he's doing a movie with Allu Arjun. This movie is coming with a budget of 600 crores. Atlee has planned the movie with Allu Arjun on a huge scale. Information is that the related works are also happening.

Not only that, information is that Atlee asked for a remuneration of Rs. 100 crores for this movie. Information is that Allu Arjun is going to take Rs. 300 crores. They thought Anirudh was the music director, but they took Sai Abhayankar. Now, surprisingly... another star hero is going to join this movie. That is none other than Siva Karthikeyan

Siva Karthikeyan is also acting in this movie. Atlee and Siva Karthikeyan are good friends. Atlee made some short films before becoming a director. Siva Karthikeyan also acted in them. Atlee wanted to take Siva Karthikeyan in the movie 'Raja Rani' itself, but it didn't work out then. But now it has worked out. However, the question is whether this young hero, who is going strong as a hero with movies like Amaran, achieving 300 crores, will act as a villain in Bunny's movie or not. Is he being taken for the villain role at all...? Or is Siva Karthikeyan going to be seen in some other important role?

