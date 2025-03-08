Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli wedding was like house party, says their wedding photographer Joseph Radhik

Read Full Article

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli were married in December 2017 in Italy. Their wedding was a small event attended by barely 40 people.

Celebrity wedding photographer Joseph Radhik recently discussed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding. Joseph was speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025 when he said Anushka and Virat's wedding was so intimate that it seemed like a home party. He described their wedding as "perfect" and reflected on how everyone had a great day.

“I got married in 2017, and that same year, I and my team photographed Virat and Anushka’s wedding. The ceremony was intimate, and it felt like the definition of a perfect wedding," the photographer said.

“Virat and Anushka’s wedding felt more like a house party; you could be whoever you wanted to be, and you could relax and enjoy," he added.

Previously, wedding filmmaker Vishal Punjabi of 'The Wedding Filmer' described Virat and Anushka's wedding as beautiful. “Cricket is a religion in India, and he’s (Virat Kohli) a god. He and Anushka got married in Tuscany, Italy. It was truly beautiful. Closest family and friends, only 40 of them, including parents, makeup artists, and us. They nailed the wedding. It was the most stunning wedding ever. No one disturbed them. It was like a bubble surrounded the place, allowing them to just be. They had the most magical wedding. As I was checking in, Barack Obama was checking out; it was a really cool, exclusive, and beautiful property," he said.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli initially met in 2013 while filming a television advertisement. The two fell in love, but they kept their relationship private. In 2017, they married in a modest wedding in Italy. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl called Vamika. They became parents again in February 2024, with the birth of a newborn boy named Akaay.

