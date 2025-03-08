Honey Singh visits Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of his Indore concert; fans upset for THIS reason

Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently on The Millionaire India Tour, performing in multiple cities across India. Before his March 8 concert in Indore, he visited Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple to seek blessings

Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 12:09 PM IST

Yo Yo Honey Singh is currently on The Millionaire India Tour, performing concerts in various cities across India. The tour commenced in Mumbai, followed by shows in Lucknow and Delhi. On March 8, he is set to perform in Indore. However, before the concert, he visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain to seek blessings. A video of his visit was shared by ANI on X, showing Singh entering the temple, performing a Puja, and receiving blessings peacefully.

While many netizens appreciated his visit, some expressed displeasure over the VIP treatment he received. One social media user remarked that while it was good to see Singh at the temple, ordinary citizens do not get the same opportunity to pray comfortably and often have only a few seconds for darshan. Another user pointed out that celebrities are given the privilege to record videos and take pictures, whereas common devotees experience pushing and shoving during their brief darshan, and are not allowed to capture photos or videos.

Meanwhile, Singh took to Instagram to inform his fans about his concert in Indore. He urged attendees to arrive at the venue by 5 PM to witness his exclusive entry, emphasizing that the performance would start early.

In other news, his recently released song Maniac, featuring Esha Gupta, has been receiving a positive response from the audience.

