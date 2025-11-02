'Shiv Stotram', the new song from Sudheer Babu's film 'Jatadhara', is out. Producer Prerna Arora calls it the film's soul, while Sudheer describes the shoot as a divine experience. Composed by Rajeev Raj, it's a grand tribute to Lord Shiva.

The latest song 'Shiv Stotram' from the upcoming Telugu film 'Jatadhara' has arrived, bringing a blend of spirituality and cinema. Presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora, the tribute to Lord Shiva feels like a fresh spiritual journey on screen, a release said. With visuals and music composed and sung by Rajeev Raj, Shiv Stotram captures the essence of devotion on a grand scale, weaving faith seamlessly into the film's narrative.

"It all started as Prerna Arora's heartfelt concept, where she spent time collaborating closely with the music team to infuse it with the true spirit of Lord Shiva's power and grace," the release said.

Actor Sudheer Babu leads the film. https://youtu.be/WbKE0fzesX0?si=pOShRvy1w1jg1wTw

'A Truly Divine Experience': Sudheer Babu

"Shooting Shiv Stotram was a truly divine experience for me. Every moment on set felt like being in the presence of Lord Shiva himself. When I first heard the track, the energy and aura were beyond just a song -- it was a spiritual awakening. As an actor, it's an honour to be part of something that connects your soul so deeply with faith. I'm proud that Jatadhara carries that essence of devotion and the power of Lord Shiva," he said, as per the release.

'Soul of Jatadhara': Producer Prerna Arora

"Shiv Stotram is the soul of Jatadhara. Right from the start, I envisioned a piece that transcends typical songs--something that stirs real emotion, reverence, and wonder. Drawing from my own sense of connection to the divine, I worked hand-in-hand with the music team to bring out the authentic meaning behind it all. We've all put our hearts into this, and I know viewers will sense that sacred vibe on the big screen. It's a humble offering to Lord Shiva and the unifying power of faith," Producer Prerna Arora said.

It is set to be released on November 7 in Hindi and Telugu. (ANI)