The makers of Jatadhara, Sonakshi Sinha’s first Telugu film, unveiled a new poster featuring Shilpa Shirodkar as a tantrik named Shobha. The dark supernatural drama also stars Sudheer Babu and hints at a clash of power and greed.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): The makers of 'Jatadhara,' Sonakshi Sinha's first Telugu film, have unveiled a new poster from the movie.

The poster introduces actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who is best known for her appearance on 'Bigg Boss Season 18.'

In the poster, Shirodkar is seen in the role of a tantrik. She is dressed in a black saree and sits in front of a fire pit, her mouth wide open with her tongue sticking out. The makers shared the poster on Thursday with the caption: "She isn't just driven by greed, she defines it. Presenting @shilpashirodkar73 as Shobha."

The teaser of 'Jatadhara' was released earlier this month. The one-minute-12-second clip showed Sudheer Babu as a powerful man "born from sacrifice," while Sonakshi Sinha appeared in a never-seen-before avatar as a mystical figure "created by greed." The teaser hinted at a dark supernatural clash between the two.

Jatadhara is directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal. The film also stars Ravi Prakash, Indira Krishna, Naveen Neni, Shreya Sharma, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and Rajeev Kanakala.

Shilpa Shirodkar was a popular face in Hindi films during the late 1980s and 1990s. She recently returned to the limelight through 'Bigg Boss 18', where she was seen alongside Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Nyra Banerjee, Muskan Bamne, and Alice Kaushik. (ANI)

