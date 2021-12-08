Kangana Ranaut to Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, actors that don't shy away from showing their spiritual side

While most Bollywood actresses are considered to have westernised thoughts, ways and lifestyles, there are some new-age celebrities that we think are still very much in touch with their Indian roots and traditions. Today we have compiled some pictures of Bollywood actresses who are very much in touch with their spiritual side even in the upscale film industry.

Image courtesy: Instagram Kangana Ranaut/Janhvi Kapoor/Taapsee Pannu/Nargis Fakhri/Digangana Suryavanshi

The film industry is full of cutthroat competition where only the strongest survive. With all the competition and stress from work, many actors take help of meditation, workout and maybe hobbies. While it is common to see actors sweating it out in the gym or doing yoga, it is refreshing to see them visit local temples and apply tilak just like normal people do. Kangana Ranaut recently had visited Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for the darshan of Shri Krishna Janmabhumi. She shared pictures from her visit and her experience of visiting the divine place. Recently, Kangana Ranaut had also paid a visit to The Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab to seek blessings.

Actresses Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan recently visited the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. The two friends had taken the trip together and had also posted pictures from their mountain trip. Sara Ali Khan, in fact, has also visited the Golden Temple several times with her mother Amrita Singh and was also at the Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi recently.

Golden Temple is frequented by a lot of celebrities every year, and we have recently seen actress Tapsee Pannu who visited The Golden Temple, situated in Amritsar, Punjab. ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu went blindfolded for 12 hours; here's what the actress said

Not just Taapsee Pannu but ‘Rockstar’ actress Nargis Fakhri had also visited the famous Gurudwara, The Golden Temple, in Punjab.

