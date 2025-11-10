- Home
Janhvi Kapoor stunned at Deeya Shroff’s Udaipur wedding with two breathtaking looks — a golden tussar silk saree by day and a dazzling Manish Malhotra lehenga by night, blending tradition with modern glamour
Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at her friend Deeya Shroff’s grand Udaipur wedding, showcasing two strikingly different yet equally stunning looks. Known for her impeccable sense of fashion, the Mr. & Mrs. Mahi star embraced traditional elegance during the day and shimmered in golden glamour by night
Traditional Charm in Golden Tussar Silk
Janhvi Kapoor chose a light golden tussar silk saree with detailed handwork for the day event. The ensemble, accented with red borders and a contrasting blouse, exuded classic elegance.
Exquisite Blouse Detailing
Her blouse, crafted with peacock embroidery and tassel accents, featured intricate handwoven patterns on a red base. The craftsmanship reflected timeless artistry from Vastra.
Minimalist Makeup and Jewellery
The actress kept her makeup subtle with a red bindi, kohl-rimmed eyes, and light lip colour. She paired the look with a traditional choker, jhumkas, and rings for understated grace.
Glamorous Transformation for the Evening
For the night celebration, Janhvi dazzled in a golden Manish Malhotra outfit featuring an off-shoulder blouse, body-hugging lehenga, and dupatta — a seamless transition from day elegance to evening glamour.
Sophisticated Styling and Makeup
The star opted for straightened hair, a glowing blush, and defined eyes to complement the golden hue of her outfit, highlighting her natural radiance.
Janhvi attended the Udaipur festivities with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and several Bollywood friends, adding more sparkle to the star-studded celebrations.