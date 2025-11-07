- Home
The Chikiri song from Ram Charan's movie Peddi has been released. Ram Charan shook the internet with his dance in just the promo. Now, the full song is out. Let's find out how the song is in this article.
Ram Charan Peddi Movie
Mega Power Star Ram Charan stars in the latest movie, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru, it has a budget of around 400 crores.
The Chikiri song is here
Updates from Peddi are a hit. The teaser got a great response, with Ram Charan's cricket shot trending nationwide. Fans loved his dance in the Chikiri song promo. Now the full song is out.
Rahman didn't disappoint
A.R. Rahman's music always has high expectations. The 'Massa Massa' BGM in the teaser was a hit. As expected, Rahman didn't disappoint, elevating the song with a killer beat.
Ram Charan's mass dance, Janhvi's glamour are awesome
Ram Charan's rustic dance is amazing and feels natural. Buchi Babu's visuals and Jani Master's choreography are superb. Janhvi Kapoor's glamour is a definite highlight of the song.
All three are in perfect sync
In this song, Ram Charan's performance, Janhvi's glamour, and Rahman's music are all in perfect sync. Famous singer Mohit Chauhan sang it beautifully. Lyrics by Balaji.