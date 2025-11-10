Image Credit : instagram

The film’s digital streaming rights were reportedly bagged by Amazon Prime Video for an incredible ₹110 crore, one of the biggest OTT deals for a Tamil movie. Meanwhile, Romeo Pictures secured the Tamil Nadu distribution rights for ₹100 crore, alongside the Kerala rights for ₹15 crore. The combined pre-release revenue has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone, making Jananayakan one of the most lucrative Tamil films even before release.

Massive Expectations for Vijay’s Farewell Film

Industry insiders estimate that once the Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and satellite rights are finalized, the total pre-release business could exceed ₹400 crore. Considering reports that the film’s budget stands around ₹300 crore, Jananayakan may recover its entire cost before hitting theatres. As Vijay gears up for what could be his final cinematic performance, fans and trade analysts alike are expecting nothing short of a record-breaking blockbuster.