Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ BREAKS All Pre-Release Records in Tamil Cinema
‘Jana Nayagan’, touted as Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, is breaking pre-release records with massive earnings exceeding ₹300 crore even before its release. Here’s a look at the blockbuster deals fueling the buzz.
Jana Nayagan Pre-Release Update
When it comes to Tamil cinema’s most anticipated upcoming release, the answer is unanimous, Jana Nayagan. The film, starring Thalapathy Vijay in what is reportedly his final big-screen outing, has generated enormous buzz months ahead of its Pongal 2026 release. With massive deals already sealed, Jananayakan is rewriting box office records even before its theatrical debut.
Record-Breaking Overseas Business
According to a Times of India report, Jananayakan has created history with its overseas rights selling for a staggering ₹78 crore. The rights were acquired by Phars Film, a major international distributor. North America alone contributed ₹25 crore, while Malaysia’s rights fetched ₹12 crore. Singapore and Sri Lanka distribution rights went for ₹6.5 crore, and the remaining amount came from other markets such as Europe and the GCC. This marks the highest-ever overseas deal for any Vijay film to date.
OTT and Distribution Deals Soar
The film’s digital streaming rights were reportedly bagged by Amazon Prime Video for an incredible ₹110 crore, one of the biggest OTT deals for a Tamil movie. Meanwhile, Romeo Pictures secured the Tamil Nadu distribution rights for ₹100 crore, alongside the Kerala rights for ₹15 crore. The combined pre-release revenue has already surpassed the ₹300 crore milestone, making Jananayakan one of the most lucrative Tamil films even before release.
Massive Expectations for Vijay’s Farewell Film
Industry insiders estimate that once the Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and satellite rights are finalized, the total pre-release business could exceed ₹400 crore. Considering reports that the film’s budget stands around ₹300 crore, Jananayakan may recover its entire cost before hitting theatres. As Vijay gears up for what could be his final cinematic performance, fans and trade analysts alike are expecting nothing short of a record-breaking blockbuster.