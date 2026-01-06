- Home
Jana Nayagan Day 1 Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Clocks Rs 35 Cr Worldwide
Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated final film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, has received Rs 35 crore in international advance reservations. In India, the film has raised Rs 7 crore for its Pongal premiere on January 9, 2026.
Thalapathy Vijay's final film before entering politics, Jana Nayagan, has dominated the worldwide and domestic box office even before its theatrical release. Jana Nayagan, one of the most anticipated films of 2026, will be released on January 9, 2026, coinciding with Pongal.
The action thriller is likely to dominate the box office on its first day. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has received around 35 crore in international pre-sales thus far.
State-wise As of 6 a.m. today, January 6, 2026, Jana Nayagan has received advance bookings of Rs 7.71 crore for block tickets across India. Over 1 lakh tickets were sold across India, with the largest sales in Karnataka.
Notably, Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 7 crore from day one advance bookings in India, with Karnataka alone contributing more than Rs 4 crore. Meanwhile, the film has received more over Rs 25 crore in global advance bookings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Jana Nayagan records housefull show despite ticket prices surpassing Rs 2000.
Interestingly, despite hefty ticket prices of up to Rs 2,000, early morning screenings of Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan in Bengaluru have already sold out on BookMyShow for January 9, 2026.
Jana Nayagan: Cast
H Vinoth wrote and directed Thalapathy Vijay's film, Jana Nayagan. Aside from Vijay, the film includes Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in important roles. Mamitha Baiju, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Narayan will appear in the film as supporting cast members.
For the uninitiated, Jana Nayagan will be distributed across India, and the creators have confirmed that Vijay's film would be shown in Hindi cinemas as Jana Neta.
