State-wise As of 6 a.m. today, January 6, 2026, Jana Nayagan has received advance bookings of Rs 7.71 crore for block tickets across India. Over 1 lakh tickets were sold across India, with the largest sales in Karnataka.

Notably, Jana Nayagan earned around Rs 7 crore from day one advance bookings in India, with Karnataka alone contributing more than Rs 4 crore. Meanwhile, the film has received more over Rs 25 crore in global advance bookings, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.