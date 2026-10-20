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Jailer 2 Box Office Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Sets Box Office On Fire With Massive Collection
Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 continues its impressive box office run, drawing audiences to theatres. The film has reportedly recorded a massive collection on its fifth day, Monday, setting a new benchmark.
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Image Credit : X/@sunpictures
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 creates a storm
Superstar Rajinikanth leads the show in Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar as the director. Sun Pictures bankrolled this action entertainer. Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, and Mirnaa take up important roles. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, and Vijay Sethupathi appear in powerful guest roles. The makers released the film as a Dasara special. It is creating a massive storm at the ticket counters. The movie is marching towards new industry records. It registered mind-blowing numbers on Monday as well.
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Jailer 2 five days total collections
Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 shook the box office completely on Monday. The film collected a solid Rs 42.35 crore net in India on its fifth day. It minted another Rs 10 crore from the overseas market. The movie grabbed a massive Rs 477.75 crore total in just five days. The Telugu version brought in Rs 7.15 crore. The Tamil version alone collected Rs 31.40 crore on the fifth day. The film made Rs 283.75 crore gross and Rs 242.25 crore net in India over five days. The overseas total stands at Rs 194 crore. The movie will easily enter the 500 crore club by Tuesday.
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Image Credit : X/@sunpictures
Jailer 2 brings huge profits
The makers spent around Rs 300 crore budget on Jailer 2. They locked the theatrical business at Rs 300 crore. The film needs around Rs 600 crore gross to become a clean hit. It needs just Rs 130 crore more to reach the safe zone. The producers already earned huge money through OTT rights. The movie has a strong chance to touch the 1000 crore mark in theatres. Trade experts predict that the producer will see profits ranging from Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore. The film will likely become an industry hit in Tamil cinema. It is ready to break the previous records of 2.0 and Jailer. No Tamil movie has touched the 1000 crore mark so far. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 will fill that gap very soon. The current speed shows it will cross the milestone easily.
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