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Jailer 2 brings huge profits

The makers spent around Rs 300 crore budget on Jailer 2. They locked the theatrical business at Rs 300 crore. The film needs around Rs 600 crore gross to become a clean hit. It needs just Rs 130 crore more to reach the safe zone. The producers already earned huge money through OTT rights. The movie has a strong chance to touch the 1000 crore mark in theatres. Trade experts predict that the producer will see profits ranging from Rs 400 crore to Rs 500 crore. The film will likely become an industry hit in Tamil cinema. It is ready to break the previous records of 2.0 and Jailer. No Tamil movie has touched the 1000 crore mark so far. Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 will fill that gap very soon. The current speed shows it will cross the milestone easily.