Rajinikanth is going on an absolute rampage at the box office with Jailer 2. The superstar proves his true stamina when he gets the right script. The film crossed the 400 crore mark in a mere four days. It collected Rs 55.85 crore net in India on its fourth day. The Tamil version brought in around Rs 40 crore, while the Telugu version earned Rs 9.50 crore. Overseas markets contributed another Rs 40 crore on the same day. The movie minted a massive Rs 424.25 crore gross worldwide in four days. Overseas collections stand at Rs 190 crore, while India gross touched Rs 234.25 crore. The overseas numbers are giving tough competition to the domestic collections. This clearly shows the sheer madness of Rajini mania abroad.