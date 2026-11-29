Nagaland's Hornbill Festival, held from December 1-10, will celebrate Naga culture and unity. The event features President Droupadi Murmu as chief guest and expands to multiple districts, promoting local traditions and environmental care.

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], November 29 (ANI): Nagaland Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, shared that the upcoming edition of the Hornbill Festival will celebrate the rich cultural heritage, traditions and unity of the Naga people. The festival is set to take place from December 1 to December 10.

Addressing the media in Kohima, Along said the festival would bring together diverse Naga tribes, along with the non-Naga communities of Nagaland, and provide a platform to showcase the state's food, culture, traditions, arts, music and entrepreneurial activities. The Minister further said that this year, the festival is not limited to Kisama but "would also be celebrated through extensions in different parts of Nagaland, including Mon, Phek, Zunheboto, Chümoukedima, Niuland, Dimapur, Wokha and Mokokchung."

Emphasising the importance of preserving the state's cultural identity and environment, the minister urged tourists to respect local traditions and ways of life, maintain cleanliness, dispose of waste responsibly and avoid harming the environment.

The State Tourism Minister also announced that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will attend the opening ceremony of the festival as a chief guest. "The state is excited to host the President, and preparations were being made under the leadership of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio," said Along while addressing the media. According to the State Minister, 50 content creators from across the country were expected to attend the festival, adding that the Hornbill Music Festival would also feature several partners.

Hornbill Festival is held at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. All the tribes of Nagaland take part in this festival. The aim of the festival is to revive and protect the rich culture of Nagaland and display its extravaganza and traditions. (ANI)