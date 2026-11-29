Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans outside his Jalsa residence in Mumbai despite heightened security following recent bomb threat reports. The actor remains committed to his long-standing Sunday tradition of interacting with admirers.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan continued his long-standing Sunday tradition of greeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, amid heightened police security following multiple threat reports targeting his bungalow and other locations across the city. The 84-year-old actor stepped out to acknowledge the large gathering of admirers in Mumbai's Juhu area, with security personnel maintaining a tight watch around the residence.

The legendary star had earlier greeted fans from behind a bulletproof glass setup, despite the security concerns. At that time, his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, also accompanied him during the Sunday darshan and stood behind his father, keeping a watchful eye on the crowd. Mumbai Police personnel were deployed around the actor to ensure his safety as fans gathered outside Jalsa for a glimpse of the megastar.

The heightened security comes after Mumbai was placed on high alert on November 26, following a threat email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde and Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide. The email reportedly warned of bomb blasts at the Mayor's office, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and other locations across Mumbai. It also claimed that bombs had been planted at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Sion and Acharya Metro Station.

This was reportedly the second threat involving Bachchan's residence. The first email mentioning Jalsa was reported to Mumbai Police on October 23. Last month, a threatening email received by a school in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area had also mentioned the actor's bungalow. Following the threat reports, security arrangements around Bachchan were strengthened, particularly during his regular Sunday appearances.

Amitabh Bachchan has maintained his Sunday darshan tradition for years, stepping outside Jalsa to greet admirers who gather in large numbers to catch a glimpse of him. Despite the heightened security arrangements, the actor continues to acknowledge his fans, waving at the crowd and making time for the weekly interaction. His recent appearance once again highlighted the enthusiasm of admirers who turn up outside his residence every Sunday.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he was last seen in the 2024 Tamil film 'Vettaiyan', which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.