Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has crossed ₹200 crore worldwide within two days of release. Despite a noticeable dip in India collections on Friday, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial continues to draw audiences overseas

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has made an impressive start at the box office, collecting an estimated ₹209.10 crore worldwide within its first two days in theatres. Released on October 15, the action entertainer benefited from strong opening-day business and a significant contribution from overseas markets.

According to figures reported by Sacnilk and cited by India Today, the film’s worldwide gross includes ₹112.10 crore from India and ₹97 crore from international markets. Its overseas performance has played a major role in pushing the sequel past the ₹200 crore milestone so early in its theatrical run.

The film opened with a reported India net collection of ₹59.70 crore on Thursday. However, its domestic earnings declined on the second day, even as its cumulative worldwide total continued to climb.

Rajinikanth’s film sees a dip in India collections on Day 2

Jailer 2 collected approximately ₹35.60 crore net in India on Friday, October 16, across 13,157 shows. This represented a decline of around 40.4% compared with its opening-day earnings of ₹59.70 crore.

With the second-day figures added, the film’s total India net collection reached ₹95.30 crore, while its domestic gross stood at ₹112.10 crore.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to the film’s domestic business, earning ₹25.25 crore net on Friday. The Telugu version added ₹7.25 crore, while the Hindi version collected ₹2.75 crore. The Kannada version contributed another ₹35 lakh.

Despite the drop in collections, audience turnout remained encouraging for selected screenings. Tamil-language shows recorded their strongest occupancy during the night, reaching 85.92%. The film’s weekend performance will be important in determining whether it can maintain its momentum at the box office.

Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan and other stars boost Jailer 2's appeal

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 brings Rajinikanth back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel builds on the world established by the 2023 film Jailer and features a large ensemble cast.

Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Mirnaa and Suraj Venjaramoodu are among the principal cast members. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff return to the franchise, while Hrithik Roshan appears in a special role as Roddy.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander. Its combination of Rajinikanth's star power, returning franchise favourites and special appearances has helped generate interest among audiences.

With the worldwide collection already at ₹209.10 crore after two days, the next challenge for Jailer 2 is to sustain its theatrical run beyond the initial rush. Its hold over the weekend will offer a clearer picture of its box-office prospects.