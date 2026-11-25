Actor Vivek Oberoi has publicly supported Salman Khan's upcoming film Maatrubhumi, stating that movies honoring the Indian Armed Forces deserve success. He also discussed his own film and shared wisdom on managing professional expectations.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Actor Vivek Oberoi has extended his best wishes to Salman Khan’s upcoming film 'Maatrubhumi', stating that every film celebrating the valour, bravery and courage of the Indian Armed Forces deserves the support and appreciation of audiences. Speaking about the film, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Oberoi expressed hope that it receives widespread love and success. The actor shares a professional association with Lakhia, having worked with him on the 2007 film 'Shootout at Lokhandwala'. “I believe that any film based on the valour, bravery, and courage of our Indian Armed Forces deserves our support as an audience. I hope this film receives a lot of love,” Vivek said. Extending his wishes to the director, he added that he hoped Lakhia would achieve great success and that the film would inspire people. Emphasising the importance of films that celebrate the armed forces, Oberoi said, “I have always maintained that any film which fosters respect in our hearts for our brothers and sisters in uniform deserves to be successful.” When asked about the potential box office competition of his upcoming film 'Mr & Mrs Grey' with 'Maatrubhumi' and Shah Rukh Khan’s King, Oberoi maintained that every film has its own audience and destiny. “Every film has its own audience. If a film is meant to succeed, it will find its audience anywhere; if it is not, it won’t succeed even in an empty theatre. In this sense, every film carries its own destiny,” he said. The actor also shared a valuable lesson imparted by his father about separating personal worth from professional outcomes. “My father always tells me that every film is simply an attempt—it is not a reflection of an individual’s personal failure or success. If your film becomes a super hit, don’t take the credit for it; if it flops, don’t grieve over it. It was just an effort—an attempt,” he explained. The actor was present at an event by the Cancer Patients Aid Association. Vivek Oberoi-starrer 'Mr & Mrs Grey will hit theatres on December 11, 2026, while Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' will be released on December 4, 2026. (ANI)