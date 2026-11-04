Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 is experiencing a dip in its theatrical performance after enjoying a strong opening and an impressive first two weeks. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned approximately Rs 3.35 crore net in India on its 20th day in theatres.

Although the film continues to attract audiences, its latest collection marks its lowest single-day earnings since its theatrical release. The decline comes after an impressive run during which the sequel managed to maintain a strong hold across several markets.

The film's performance during the first two weeks played a significant role in building its overall box office total. However, the third-week slowdown indicates that its initial momentum is gradually easing