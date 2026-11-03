Jailer 2 successfully completed 19 days at the worldwide box office. The movie collected a massive Rs 812 crores globally in these 19 days. The Rajinikanth starrer made 4 crores India gross and Rs 75 lakhs overseas on Monday. The film collected Rs 4.75 crores in total on its 19th day. The Monday language breakdown shows 2.20 crores in Tamil, Rs 43 lakhs in Telugu, 17 lakhs in Kannada, and 60 lakhs in Hindi. The total language-wise collections stand at Rs 95.45 crores in Telugu, Rs 212.15 crores in Tamil, Rs 92.80 crores in Kannada, 78.20 crores in Kerala, and Rs 59.15 crores in Hindi. The movie posted an India gross of Rs 537.75 crores, a net of Rs 459.70 crores, and an overseas total of Rs 274.25 crores. The makers released the film with a Rs 600 crore break-even target. The action drama shook the box office and brought over 100 crores in theatrical profits for the producer. The non-theatrical rights added pure profits. The producer easily made around 300 to 400 crores in profits through this project. No other recent film delivered profits in this massive range.