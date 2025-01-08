Jailed Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar sends heartfelt New Year wishes to Jacqueline Fernandez; Read on

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman currently jailed in a high-profile extortion case, wrote a heartfelt New Year letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. In it, he expressed his obsessive love, promised a fresh start, and praised her for her beauty, despite ongoing legal and personal controversies

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman currently incarcerated in Delhi's Mandoli jail, wrote a letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on New Year's Day. In the letter, he expressed his deep affection for her, calling her his "baby girl" and stating that 2025 would be a significant year for their relationship. He mentioned his obsession with Jacqueline and claimed that she was aware and fond of it

Sukesh expressed his belief that despite public opinion, what truly mattered was Jacqueline's feelings. He mentioned that she had always appreciated his intense affection for her and referred to their bond as one that would transcend any negative perceptions or rumors. He also emphasized that their love and devotion to each other were the only truths in their relationship

The letter also contained praise for Jacqueline's appearance in recent saree pictures, where Sukesh described her as looking like a "barbie doll." He further promised to make a fresh start in their relationship in 2025, hoping to make Jacqueline proud of their love and the life they shared

Sukesh sent his best wishes to Jacqueline for her upcoming film, "Fateh," expressing his excitement to watch it. He also apologized for any hardships Jacqueline had faced in their relationship and reiterated his intention to make this year a positive and transformative one for them both

