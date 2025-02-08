Jagjit Singh 84th birth anniversary: A look at ghazal singer’s unique love story with Chitra Singh

On Jagjit Singh's 84th birth anniversary, learn about his and Chitra Singh's unique love story. How did Chitra's first marriage end and her meeting with Jagjit blossom into love?

Jagjit Singh's 84th Birth Anniversary

Jagjit Singh Birth Anniversary: It's the 84th birth anniversary of renowned Ghazal singer Jagjit Singh. He was born in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. His parents wanted him to become a high-ranking officer after completing his studies, but destiny led him to the field of singing.

Jagjit and Chitra's First Meeting

Jagjit Singh's love story is as captivating as his Ghazals. His wife, Chitra Singh, was first married to Debu Prasad Dutta. Jagjit Singh frequently visited a Gujarati family living opposite Chitra's house in Mumbai.

Jagjit and Chitra's Studio Connection

Chitra Singh was also a singer. Both Jagjit and Chitra used to record in the same studio. This is where they first met, and gradually, their meetings turned into a blossoming friendship.

Jagjit and Chitra's Growing Love

Jagjit and Chitra's frequent meetings blossomed into love. Meanwhile, Chitra grew distant from her husband as he developed affections for someone else.

Jagjit and Chitra's Marriage

Jagjit's love for Chitra deepened, and one day, he approached her husband, Debu, to ask for her hand in marriage. Debu granted permission, divorced Chitra, and later remarried. Jagjit and Chitra tied the knot and became parents to a son.

Jagjit Singh's Musical Legacy

