(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks

Entertainment
Rajkumar Rao's wife, Patralekhaa, wears a yellow printed saree with a silver embroidered belt at the waist
Look gorgeous in a silk light embroidery saree with a corset off-shoulder blouse, just like Patralekhaa
If you don't know how to drape a saree, opt for a floral print pre-draped saree. Easy to wear and attractive
Choose ruffle sarees for a stylish look in plain silk. Select from baby pink to other colors
For a fairy-like party look, take inspiration from Patralekhaa's sitar net saree with a matching net blouse
Banarasi sarees offer a heavy look, perfect for any puja or special occasion. A red Banarasi saree is a must-have
THIS is the highest paid villain starring opposite Mahesh Babu; Check
Ibrahim to Shanaya: Star kids making their Bollywood debut THIS year
Rose Day 2025: Mannara Chopra inspired red blouse designs (PHOTOS)
(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired saree, lehenga look for fair skin