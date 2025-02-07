Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Rajkummar Rao's wife Patralekha inspired saree looks

Patralekhaa's Yellow Printed Saree

Rajkumar Rao's wife, Patralekhaa, wears a yellow printed saree with a silver embroidered belt at the waist

Silk Light Embroidery Saree

Look gorgeous in a silk light embroidery saree with a corset off-shoulder blouse, just like Patralekhaa

Patralekhaa in Floral Print Pre-Draped Saree

If you don't know how to drape a saree, opt for a floral print pre-draped saree. Easy to wear and attractive

Ruffle Silk Pink Saree

Choose ruffle sarees for a stylish look in plain silk. Select from baby pink to other colors

Sitar Net Powder Blue Saree

For a fairy-like party look, take inspiration from Patralekhaa's sitar net saree with a matching net blouse

Patralekhaa's Banarasi Zari Saree

Banarasi sarees offer a heavy look, perfect for any puja or special occasion. A red Banarasi saree is a must-have

