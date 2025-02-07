Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired saree, lehenga look for fair skin

Style a Black Saree like Sara Tendulkar

If you have a fair complexion and want to enhance your look, try a black chiffon pleated saree. Pair it with a glitter blouse

Try a Frill Saree

Like Sara, try a bright yellow frill design saree with a broad golden border on the pallu, styled with a sleeveless blouse

Powder Pink Saree

Powder pink looks beautiful on fair skin. Sara wears a self-horizontal striped saree with a broad-strapped blouse

Sea Blue Tissue Saree

For weddings or parties, try a sea blue tissue saree with a golden lace border and a golden blouse, like Sara

Sara Tendulkar's Lehenga Look

Try a cream-based blue star-work net lehenga with a strapped blouse and net dupatta, inspired by Sara

Golden & Pink Lehenga

For a classy look, wear a golden mirror-work lehenga, a front-button V-neck blouse, and a pink dupatta with a golden border

Sara's Red Lehenga Look

Red looks stunning on fair skin. Sara wears a beautiful red monochrome lehenga with a net dupatta

