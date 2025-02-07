(PHOTOS) Sara Tendulkar inspired saree, lehenga look for fair skin

Entertainment
If you have a fair complexion and want to enhance your look, try a black chiffon pleated saree. Pair it with a glitter blouse
Like Sara, try a bright yellow frill design saree with a broad golden border on the pallu, styled with a sleeveless blouse
Powder pink looks beautiful on fair skin. Sara wears a self-horizontal striped saree with a broad-strapped blouse
For weddings or parties, try a sea blue tissue saree with a golden lace border and a golden blouse, like Sara
Try a cream-based blue star-work net lehenga with a strapped blouse and net dupatta, inspired by Sara
For a classy look, wear a golden mirror-work lehenga, a front-button V-neck blouse, and a pink dupatta with a golden border
Red looks stunning on fair skin. Sara wears a beautiful red monochrome lehenga with a net dupatta
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah Wedding: Know their education and career facts
Sanjay Dutt Dating life: Did he really date 300+ women? Know HERE
Shah Rukh Khan's luxurious Mannat bungalow worth crores– Inside PHOTOS
Mathira Khan refutes claims of leaked video, calls it defamation