On February 21, 2026, the pair celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary. Rakul wrote, "Happy 2nd anniversary to the love of my life! You are everything I ever dreamt of and more. Being with you feels like home; you are my comfort, my best friend, and the most gentle person I know. I am so proud of the man you are and the drive and passion with which you approach life .. . Your kindness and strength inspire me every day. Thank you for filling my life with laughter, love, and adventure. Here’s to many more years of creating beautiful memories together. I love you beyond words!"

Rakul Preet Singh's most recent film appearance was in De De Pyaar De 2.