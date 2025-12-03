Rakul Preet Singh has finally addressed the reports about Jackky Bhagnani’s alleged financial crisis following the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Clearing misconceptions, she revealed the family faced losses.

The stories of Jackky Bhagnani's financial stress after Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's failure have gained much currency, but Rakul Preet Singh has appeared to refresh her picture. Not shying away from the truth, she did concede the family did face some monetary setbacks, but also stressed that the far more dramatic online story was far removed from the reality.

Rakul Preet Clears the Air on Jackky Bhagnani’s Financial Crisis

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, one of the most expensive films produced under Jackky's home banner, earned poorly at the box office given the exorbitant costs incurred. Reportedly, the commercial results dragged heavy into financial commitments for the production house, and speculation started that the Bhagnanis were working with property mortgages, super loans, and an uncertain future. The rumors morphed into some kind of speculation that the company might shut down.

“You are also part of the business, so you know that today we are in a clickbait culture. You know the reality and what is actually happening, and I have seen that entire phase, so it doesn’t matter. Tomorrow, somebody can write something about me, and it doesn’t matter because he knows me. Being part of the industry, you have to cut out the noise. You cannot get affected by what people say, because people won’t say the right thing most of the time. We are in a culture where sensational news runs. We have to be honest with one another and shut the noise'', Said Rakul Preet Singh

“It was a very challenging time for the family and for him. But a lot of things said in the news weren’t even correct. No company is shut. I didn’t even know because I don’t read. I was unbothered because I knew things first-hand. Yes, it’s a fact that two to three films didn’t work, and it was a huge blow that brought a lot of financial loss, but that happens with every producer. It even happened to Amitabh Bachchan at one point. This is all a phase," the actress elaborated.

What Next for the Bhagnanis?

Rakul clarified there was no talk of winding up their production house. The family is evaluating and restructuring future projects to learn from this experience. She emphasized that sensational media coverage about layoffs or bankruptcy either exaggerated or misrepresented the situation.

Jackky Bhagnani clarified stating, “I would like to say that the returns are not even less than 50%. I don’t think anyone can understand what our pain was. As a family, we have mortgaged our properties to make this film. We realised that there is no point in saying or explaining anything,"