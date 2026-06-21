For International Yoga Day 2026, let's explore the fitness secrets of Shilpa Shetty. What are her favourite yoga poses? Does she practice pranayama? How often does she do yoga, and what's the best time for it? We've got the details.

With International Yoga Day 2026 just around the corner, we're talking about a Bollywood actress everyone admires for her fitness. Of course, we mean Shilpa Shetty. At 51, Shilpa has kept herself so fit with yoga that you'd never guess her age. She has often said that the biggest secret to her fitness is her regular yoga practice.

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Yoga doesn't just make the body strong; it also helps improve mental health. That's why, despite her busy schedule, Shilpa makes time for yoga every day. Let's take a look at the 5 yoga asanas that Shilpa uses to keep herself fit and healthy.

What are Shilpa Shetty's favourite yoga asanas?

Shilpa Shetty is famous for her fitness. She often shares videos of her yoga sessions on Instagram and gives fitness advice. On this occasion, let's find out about her 5 favourite yoga poses.

1. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Shilpa Shetty often starts her day with Vrikshasana. This asana strengthens the ankles, hips, and legs. It also helps improve the body's balance and concentration. She believes that every woman over 50 should practice this asana.

2. Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose)

Virabhadrasana is a very important part of Shilpa Shetty's routine. This yoga pose strengthens the muscles of the thighs, hips, and shoulders. It also improves focus and body posture. In fact, Shilpa has maintained her great body posture thanks to this asana.

3. Natarajasana (Dancer's Pose)

Natarajasana is an excellent balancing yoga pose. This posture brings flexibility to the body, opens up the shoulders and chest, and strengthens the spine. This is a favourite of Shilpa Shetty's, and she practices it regularly.

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4. Urdhva Mukha Pasasana (Upward Facing Twist Pose)

Shilpa Shetty considers Urdhva Mukha Pasasana very beneficial for a full-body stretch and does it daily. It works to relieve tension in the upper back and shoulders, filling the body with energy. The twisting movement also activates the abdominal organs, which helps with digestion.

5. Vatayanasana (Horse Pose)

To keep herself active and fit, Shilpa Shetty practices the advanced balancing pose, Vatayanasana. This pose works to increase lower body strength. It strengthens the muscles of the thighs, knees, calves, and ankles. Practicing it reduces stiffness in the hips and thighs and increases flexibility.

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