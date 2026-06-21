Actor Akshay Kumar joined Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the 12th International Yoga Day in New Delhi under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi led the national celebrations from Kolkata's Red Road.

Akshay Kumar Joins Yoga Day Celebrations

Actor Akshay Kumar joined Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya in celebrating the 12th International Yoga Day, taking part in a mass yoga session held under the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." The event brought together more than 3,000 participants, with Akshay actively performing yoga alongside Mandaviya and other attendees. Known for his commitment to fitness, the actor was seen dressed in a white tracksuit featuring the Fit India logo and black stripes on the sleeves.

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Nationwide Celebrations Led by PM Modi

The large-scale programme was organised as part of the nationwide International Yoga Day celebrations led by the Sports Ministry. According to an official release, coordinated yoga sessions were also conducted at Sports Authority of India Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres and Khelo India institutions across the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the national celebrations of the 12th International Day of Yoga, performing yoga asanas alongside thousands of people at Kolkata's Red Road and asserting that yoga has the power to unite the entire world.

Theme: 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

Global Impact of International Yoga Day

Over the past decade, International Day of Yoga has evolved into one of the world's largest wellness movements, with India at its forefront. As nations across continents come together to celebrate holistic health and preventive healthcare, initiatives such as Fit India Sundays on Cycle and Yoga Day reinforce India's leadership in promoting a healthier, more active and sustainable way of life for the global community.