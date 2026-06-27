Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi honoured Odia film personalities at the State Film Awards, reaffirming support for the industry. He announced plans for a new film policy, developing Kalinga Studio, and urged audiences to support local cinema.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi honoured leading personalities from the Odia film industry at the 35th and 36th State Film Awards ceremony in Bhubaneswar on Friday night, reaffirming the state government's commitment to strengthening the regional film industry and supporting artists and technicians. The Chief Minister, accompanied by Odia Language, Literature and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, attended the awards ceremony and visited an exhibition showcasing the legacy of Odia cinema.

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CM Honours Veteran Artists

At the event, Majhi felicitated veteran actor Shyamalendu Bhattacharya with the prestigious Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami Award for 2023, while actress Namrata Das received the honour for 2024. He also presented awards to directors, filmmakers, actors, actresses and technicians across various categories in recognition of their contributions to Odia cinema. Congratulating the award winners, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's support for the industry's growth and the welfare of film professionals.

Odia Cinema a Part of State's Identity

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described Odia cinema as an integral part of Odisha's identity and cultural heritage. He noted that Odisha became a separate province in 1936, the same year the first Odia film, Sita Bibaha, was made by Mohan Sundar Deb Goswami. Majhi said Odia cinema has evolved from mythological and spiritual storytelling to socially relevant subjects that deliver meaningful messages.

He highlighted the legacy of acclaimed films including Maya Miriga, Bhukha, Shesha Shrabana and Hakim Babu, saying they earned national and international recognition for Odia art and culture. He also praised contemporary films such as Daman, Pratikshya, Sala Budha, Pushkara, Bou Buttu Bhuta and Bara Badhu for giving Odia cinema a renewed identity and wider appreciation across the country.

Future Plans and Government Support

The Chief Minister announced that the state government plans to provide international-level training for young talent and develop Kalinga Studio into a major digital and post-production hub, enabling aspiring professionals to pursue opportunities within Odisha.

"Today, this event has been organised in Odisha. I was pleased to meet my film artists and technicians. We got the opportunity to meet all of them," Majhi said.

Inviting filmmakers from across the country to shoot in Odisha, Majhi said the state's forests, beaches, waterfalls and heritage sites make it an ideal destination for film production and tourism. He added that OTT platforms have opened new avenues for Odia cinema by helping films and web series reach national and international audiences, and said the government would support the digital promotion of Odia content.

New Film Policy on the Anvil

Majhi also announced that a new film policy for Odisha would be introduced soon, adding that discussions have already been held with members of the Odia film industry regarding its overall development. "The cinema world of Odisha has been shaped like Mumbai and the South Indian industry to take it forward. On this basis, our government is also formulating a policy," he said,

Appeal to Support Local Cinema

Urging filmmakers to create quality cinema rooted in Odia society and culture, he appealed to audiences to watch Odia films in theatres and support the thousands of artists and technicians associated with the industry. (ANI)