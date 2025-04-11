'Jaat' movie: 6 action scenes from Sunny Deol starrer that will blow your mind

Read Full Gallery

Sunny Deol's action-packed film 'Jaat' has arrived in theaters and is winning the hearts of the audience. 'Jaat' has some scenes that give you goosebumps. In other words, these scenes show the power of Sunny Deol's two-and-a-half kilo hand. Take a look at the scenes

1. Stopped a high-speed car with one hand

There is a scene in 'Jaat' where Sunny Deol is eating idli at a local dhaba, and then some goons come and drop his idli and don't even say sorry. During this, Sunny Deol beats the goons badly, and when a goon tries to run away in a car, Sunny Deol stops the high-speed car from behind with one hand.

Reminded of Rajinikanth by tossing a cigarette

In one scene, Sunny Deol tosses his cigarette in the air while beating up goons, and then the cigarette comes back into his hand in the same way. When you see this scene, you can't help but remember the South God, Rajinikanth.

3. Uprooting a fan with one hand in the office

When Sunny Deol faces Somulu (Vineet Kumar Singh) and his goons in a government office, he beats them up badly. During this, he uproots a fan with one hand and teaches the enemies a lesson.

4. Lifting a man with one hand and doing push-ups

In a scene in the film, when Sunny Deol is in jail, prisoners pounce on him. During this, Sunny Deol beats them up a lot, and during this, you will also see the scene when Sunny Deol lifts a man on a circular metal object with one hand and does push-ups.

5. Broke the pillar after being chained

In a scene at the police station, when corrupt police officers chain Sunny Deol and make him sit on a chair near a pillar and beat him to a pulp, Sunny Deol suddenly opens his eyes and breaks the pillar while still chained.

6. Uprooted the house railing and threw it

In one scene, when Sunny Deol is at Rana Tunga's (Randeep Hooda) house, goons attack him, and in anger, he uproots the house railing and teaches them a lesson. ALSO READ: Sikander Vs Jaat: 6 reasons why Sunny Deol starrer is better then Salman Khan's movie

