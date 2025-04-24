Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is known for his intense performances and powerful action scenes that have earned him a massive fan base. But few know that during the shoot of Ghayal Once Again, he experienced an unexpected moment that left the entire film set in shock — a hard slap from his co-star Soha Ali Khan, who is 21 years younger than him.

The surprising incident took place while the two were shooting a high-tension scene for the 2016 film. Soha, who was relatively new to intense action sequences, was initially hesitant about performing the slap scene. But once the cameras rolled, she became so immersed in the moment that she ended up slapping Sunny Deol — and not lightly.

Recounting the incident in an interview, Soha said, “I slapped Sunny so hard that there was complete silence on the set. Everyone was stunned, expecting him to react or maybe get upset with the director.” However, to her relief, Sunny didn’t lose his cool. Instead, he handled the situation with grace. Soha added, “I apologized to him multiple times, and he forgave me without any fuss.”

The moment has since become a lesser-known yet memorable anecdote from the film's production.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol continues to stay in the spotlight. He is currently promoting his upcoming film Jatt, where he stars alongside Randeep Hooda. He also has major projects lined up, including Border 2 and Ramayana, further showcasing his enduring presence in Indian cinema.

The slap may have been accidental, but it’s a story that proves even Bollywood veterans face surprising moments on set.