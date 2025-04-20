- Home
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol’s film struggles against Kesari 2 – Check its earnings
Sunny Deol's Jaat has completed 10 days at the box office but hasn't yet entered the 100 crore club. Despite facing competition from Kesari 2, Jaat is still holding its ground.
| Published : Apr 20 2025, 01:05 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
Sunny Deol's action-thriller Jaat has completed 10 days since its release. The film is still yearning to earn 100 crores. However, Jaat is showing strength at the box office against the roar of Kesari 2.
The 10th-day box office collection figures for Sunny Deol's Jaat have been released. Seeing the collection figures, it is being said that the film's earnings are now declining further.
Sunny Deol's Jaat did a business of 3.75 crores on its 10th day, Saturday, which was less than the 9th day's collection. The film earned 4 crores on the 9th day.
It has been 10 days since the release of the film Jaat. Sunny Deol's film has so far done a business of 69.40 crores at the Indian box office. The film is still far from earning 100 crores.
Sunny Deol's Jaat earned 9.5 crores on its opening day. On the second day, the film's collection was 7 crores. However, on the third day, the film touched the figure of 9.75 crores.
Sunny Deol's Jaat did a business of 61.65 crores in its first week. Well, the film is still in theatres. However, there is no significant increase in its collection.
Viewers are getting attracted towards Akshay Kumar's recently released film Kesari 2, due to which the collection of Sunny Deol's Jaat is being affected.
Let us tell you that Sunny Deol was seen in the film Gadar 2 before Jaat, which created a stir at the box office as soon as it was released. However, Jaat is not able to show the same magic as Gadar 2.
